Secuvy AI Data Security: Agentless AI data security platform preventing sensitive data leakage into LLMs. built by Secuvy. Core capabilities include Real-time interception and classification of sensitive data before it reaches LLMs, Agentless deployment via Model Context Protocol (MCP) architecture, Unsupervised, self-learning data classification engine requiring no regex or manual rule writing..

Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot: DLP solution preventing enterprise data loss through workforce AI tool usage. built by Tumeryk. Core capabilities include Data loss prevention for workforce devices accessing AI services, Shadow AI monitoring and visibility, Policy-based centralized control for AI service access..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.