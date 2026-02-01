SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily..

Trickest Attack Surface Management: Platform for offensive security operations including ASM, VA, and DAST. built by Trickest. Core capabilities include Visual workflow editor for custom scanning processes, Library of 90+ workflow templates, 300+ offensive security tools..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.