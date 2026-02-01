Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by SecurityScorecard. Trickest Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Trickest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence
Security teams responsible for threat hunting and external asset discovery will get the most from SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence, particularly its malware detection powered by a global sinkhole network covering 150+ families and daily IOC analysis across thousands of samples. The platform scans over 1500 ports globally every seven days and surfaces both clear and dark web threats, directly supporting ID.AM and ID.RA functions in your risk assessment workflow. Skip this tool if you need internal vulnerability management or incident response capabilities; Attack Surface Intelligence is deliberately outward-facing, leaving the internal half of your attack surface blind.
Trickest Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to map their external perimeter faster than manual reconnaissance will benefit from Trickest Attack Surface Management's workflow automation, which lets you chain 300+ offensive security tools and customize scanning logic without learning new platforms. The library of 90+ pre-built templates cuts weeks off deployment, and the platform's strength in asset discovery and DNS enumeration directly addresses NIST ID.AM requirements most organizations skip. This is not for teams seeking a lightweight point solution; Trickest is built for offensive ops shops that want programmatic control over their scanning cadence and tool orchestration.
Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery
Platform for offensive security operations including ASM, VA, and DAST
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Common questions about comparing SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence vs Trickest Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily..
Trickest Attack Surface Management: Platform for offensive security operations including ASM, VA, and DAST. built by Trickest. Core capabilities include Visual workflow editor for custom scanning processes, Library of 90+ workflow templates, 300+ offensive security tools..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with Global IP address scanning across 1500+ ports every 7 days, Malware infection detection via global sinkhole network covering 150+ malware families, Malware attribution system analyzing thousands of samples and IOCs daily. Trickest Attack Surface Management differentiates with Visual workflow editor for custom scanning processes, Library of 90+ workflow templates, 300+ offensive security tools.
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by SecurityScorecard. Trickest Attack Surface Management is developed by Trickest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence and Trickest Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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