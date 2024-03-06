Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Security Monkey is a free cloud security posture management tool. Selefra is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling AWS or GCP estates who need to catch misconfigurations before they become incidents should start with Security Monkey; its policy-change alerting catches drift that point-in-time scanners miss, and the 4,362 GitHub stars signal active community maintenance for a free tool. The historical tracking piece matters here,you're not just seeing what's wrong now, you're seeing what changed and when, which cuts investigation time significantly. Skip this if your cloud footprint is mostly Azure or you need automated remediation; Security Monkey alerts well but doesn't fix, leaving your team to manually close every gap it finds.
DevOps-first security teams who want to codify cloud compliance without vendor lock-in should start with Selefra; its SQL-based policy engine lets you write once and run across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 20+ SaaS platforms without relearning a proprietary language. The open-source model with 542 GitHub stars means you're not paying per account or per cloud, and GPT integration actually works for converting compliance frameworks into executable policies rather than serving as marketing theater. Skip this if your org needs managed services, pre-built industry benchmarks out of the box, or remediation automation; Selefra assumes you'll build policies and handle response workflows yourself.
Security Monkey monitors AWS, GCP, and OpenStack environments for policy changes and insecure configurations, providing historical tracking and alerting capabilities through a centralized interface.
An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments.
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Common questions about comparing Security Monkey vs Selefra for your cloud security posture management needs.
Security Monkey: Security Monkey monitors AWS, GCP, and OpenStack environments for policy changes and insecure configurations, providing historical tracking and alerting capabilities through a centralized interface..
Selefra: An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Security Monkey is open-source with 4,362 GitHub stars. Selefra is open-source with 542 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Security Monkey and Selefra serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Policy, GCP, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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