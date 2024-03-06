Security Monkey: Security Monkey monitors AWS, GCP, and OpenStack environments for policy changes and insecure configurations, providing historical tracking and alerting capabilities through a centralized interface..

Selefra: An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.