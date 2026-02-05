Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content: OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers. built by security journey. Core capabilities include Hands-on coding exercises in web-based sandbox environments, Offensive and defensive training approach with exploit and fix scenarios, Customizable learning paths based on development roles..

WebGoat: WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.