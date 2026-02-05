Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content is a commercial secure code training tool by security journey. WebGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content because its sandbox-based exploit-and-fix exercises actually stick with developers where video-only platforms don't. The tool covers PCI-DSS 4.0, NIST 800-53, and SOC 2 compliance checkboxes while monthly content refreshes keep pace with vulnerability patterns, and integration with your existing AppSec tools means training recommendations react to real scan results. Skip this if your developers already pass annual phishing tests and you're checking a training checkbox; Security Journey demands engagement time and assumes your team actually codes.
Security teams building developer training programs need WebGoat because it's free, actively maintained by OWASP, and lets developers exploit real vulnerabilities in a sandbox rather than memorizing attack vectors. With 9,028 GitHub stars and regular updates, it has genuine community adoption that keeps the vulnerability catalog relevant. Skip it if you need role-based training paths or compliance reporting; WebGoat is a teaching tool, not a tracking tool, and works best paired with instructor oversight rather than self-paced certification programs.
OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers
WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content vs WebGoat for your secure code training needs.
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content: OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers. built by security journey. Core capabilities include Hands-on coding exercises in web-based sandbox environments, Offensive and defensive training approach with exploit and fix scenarios, Customizable learning paths based on development roles..
WebGoat: WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content is developed by security journey. WebGoat is open-source with 9,028 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content and WebGoat serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Web Security, OWASP. Key differences: Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content is Commercial while WebGoat is Free, WebGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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