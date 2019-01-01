Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is a commercial secure code training tool by SecureFlag. WebGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training
Enterprise and mid-market development teams will see the fastest behavior change from SecureFlag Secure Coding Training because its labs force developers to exploit and fix real vulnerabilities in their own tech stack, not generic code samples. The platform covers 150+ vulnerability types across 45+ technologies with pre-configured dev environments, meaning your team trains on what they actually build. Skip this if your organization needs a compliance checkbox course rather than hands-on skill building, or if you're a small team without dedicated security training budget; the pricing and customer success model are built for scaled SDLC programs, not individual contributors.
Security teams building developer training programs need WebGoat because it's free, actively maintained by OWASP, and lets developers exploit real vulnerabilities in a sandbox rather than memorizing attack vectors. With 9,028 GitHub stars and regular updates, it has genuine community adoption that keeps the vulnerability catalog relevant. Skip it if you need role-based training paths or compliance reporting; WebGoat is a teaching tool, not a tracking tool, and works best paired with instructor oversight rather than self-paced certification programs.
Hands-on secure coding training platform for dev, DevOps, cloud & QA teams.
WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing SecureFlag Secure Coding Training vs WebGoat for your secure code training needs.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training: Hands-on secure coding training platform for dev, DevOps, cloud & QA teams. built by SecureFlag. Core capabilities include Real-world hands-on labs covering 150+ vulnerability types, Support for 45+ technologies, Virtualized desktop computers with fully configured development environments..
WebGoat: WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is developed by SecureFlag founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. WebGoat is open-source with 9,028 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training and WebGoat serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education, OWASP. Key differences: SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is Commercial while WebGoat is Free, WebGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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