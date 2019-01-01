Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is a commercial secure code training tool by SecureFlag. TerraGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training
Enterprise and mid-market development teams will see the fastest behavior change from SecureFlag Secure Coding Training because its labs force developers to exploit and fix real vulnerabilities in their own tech stack, not generic code samples. The platform covers 150+ vulnerability types across 45+ technologies with pre-configured dev environments, meaning your team trains on what they actually build. Skip this if your organization needs a compliance checkbox course rather than hands-on skill building, or if you're a small team without dedicated security training budget; the pricing and customer success model are built for scaled SDLC programs, not individual contributors.
Security engineers validating CSPM tools or building internal cloud posture benchmarks should use TerraGoat to stress-test their scanning logic against real misconfigurations rather than vendor-curated demos. The repository contains over 50 intentional infrastructure-as-code flaws spanning AWS, Azure, and GCP, giving you actual Terraform to run detections against instead of abstract test cases. Skip this if you need a production-grade scanning tool; TerraGoat is a training ground, not a remediation platform.
Hands-on secure coding training platform for dev, DevOps, cloud & QA teams.
TerraGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Terraform repository that demonstrates common cloud infrastructure misconfigurations for training and testing security tools.
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Common questions about comparing SecureFlag Secure Coding Training vs TerraGoat for your secure code training needs.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training: Hands-on secure coding training platform for dev, DevOps, cloud & QA teams. built by SecureFlag. Core capabilities include Real-world hands-on labs covering 150+ vulnerability types, Support for 45+ technologies, Virtualized desktop computers with fully configured development environments..
TerraGoat: TerraGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Terraform repository that demonstrates common cloud infrastructure misconfigurations for training and testing security tools..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is developed by SecureFlag founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. TerraGoat is open-source with 1,256 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training and TerraGoat serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education. Key differences: SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is Commercial while TerraGoat is Free, TerraGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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