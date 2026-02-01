Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Agent: Analyzes code commits & correlates with developer secure coding proficiency. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include Code commit analysis correlated with developer secure coding proficiency, AI-generated code detection and analysis, Policy enforcement to log, warn, or block pull requests based on security proficiency..

Secure Code Warrior Trust Score: Benchmarking tool that assesses developer secure coding skills & program effectiveness. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include Secure coding skills assessment for development teams, Industry benchmarking against 600+ organizations and 250,000 learners, Reporting filtered by programming language, team, or vulnerability category..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.