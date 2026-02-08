Secretarium Klave for AI: Confidential computing platform for private, verifiable AI inference on sensitive data. built by Secretarium. Core capabilities include End-to-end data encryption from RAG to inference using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), Private RAG with encrypted vector database, governance database, and mapping database, Cryptographic data provenance, versioning, and model lineage guarantees..

Valarian ACRA AI: Private AI model hosting platform for on-premises deployment in secure environments. built by Valarian Technologies. Core capabilities include On-premises AI model deployment, Private LLM hosting without external API calls, Workspace-level isolation for AI workloads..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.