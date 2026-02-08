Secretarium Klave for AI: Confidential computing platform for private, verifiable AI inference on sensitive data. built by Secretarium. Core capabilities include End-to-end data encryption from RAG to inference using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), Private RAG with encrypted vector database, governance database, and mapping database, Cryptographic data provenance, versioning, and model lineage guarantees..

TACEO: Network for private shared state using MPC and coSNARKs for encrypted data. built by Taceo. Core capabilities include Multi-Party Computation (MPC) network for private shared state, Collaborative SNARKs (coSNARKs) for verifiable computation on encrypted data, OPRF service for generating unlinkable user identifiers..

Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.