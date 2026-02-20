SecLogic CSPM: Multi-cloud CSPM tool for misconfiguration detection, compliance & remediation. built by SecLogic. Core capabilities include Real-time misconfiguration detection and automated remediation, 1,400+ built-in configuration rules across cloud and IaC environments, Graph-based Security Graph for contextual misconfiguration prioritization..

Snyk Infrastructure as Code: Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.