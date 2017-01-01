Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Searchlight Cyber. StealthMole is a free digital risk protection tool by StealthMole. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser
Enterprise threat hunters and incident response teams investigating ransomware operations need Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser because it isolates dark web reconnaissance from your production network without leaving forensic traces. The virtual machine architecture with Tor and I2P access maps directly to NIST DE.AE (Adverse Event Analysis), letting you track threat actor communications and leak sites without exposing your infrastructure or attribution. Skip this if your team lacks the operational discipline to run disconnected investigations or if you need post-compromise forensics across your own systems; this tool is purpose-built for one job, not a platform.
Threat intelligence teams operating in regulated industries need dark web visibility without the friction of traditional vendor relationships, and StealthMole delivers that as a free platform with immediate access to credential monitoring and breach data tracking. The tool's Darkweb Tracker module and compromised dataset detection cover the Identify function effectively, letting teams spot exposure before incidents spiral. Skip this if you need SOAR orchestration or playbook automation; StealthMole is investigation-focused, not response-focused, and its small Singapore-based team means you're betting on sustained product velocity rather than vendor scale.
Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P
Dark web threat intelligence platform for detecting & investigating cyber threats.
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Common questions about comparing Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser vs StealthMole for your digital risk protection needs.
Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser: Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Virtual machine for dark web access, Tor network access, I2P network access..
StealthMole: Dark web threat intelligence platform for detecting & investigating cyber threats. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web threat search and investigation, Threat intelligence modules for cyber threat detection, Real-world threat intelligence cases from StealthMole researchers..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser differentiates with Virtual machine for dark web access, Tor network access, I2P network access. StealthMole differentiates with Deep and dark web threat search and investigation, Threat intelligence modules for cyber threat detection, Real-world threat intelligence cases from StealthMole researchers.
Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. StealthMole is developed by StealthMole. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser and StealthMole serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Investigation. Key differences: Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser is Commercial while StealthMole is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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