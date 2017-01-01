Searchlight Cyber Cerberus: Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights..

StealthMole: Dark web threat intelligence platform for detecting & investigating cyber threats. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web threat search and investigation, Threat intelligence modules for cyber threat detection, Real-world threat intelligence cases from StealthMole researchers..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.