Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Searchlight Cyber. StealthMole is a free digital risk protection tool by StealthMole. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting ransomware actors and extortion threats will get the most from Searchlight Cyber Cerberus; its 15+ years of dark web history and ransomware-specific intelligence tracking let you map threat actor behavior and negotiation patterns before incidents land on your network. The combination of stealth Tor/I2P access, username pivoting, and AI-powered conversation summarization maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, giving you detection and analysis capabilities most threat intel platforms skip. Skip this if your priority is surface web monitoring or you need integration with existing SOAR workflows; Cerberus is built for deep, manual investigation by teams with dedicated threat intelligence staff.
Threat intelligence teams operating in regulated industries need dark web visibility without the friction of traditional vendor relationships, and StealthMole delivers that as a free platform with immediate access to credential monitoring and breach data tracking. The tool's Darkweb Tracker module and compromised dataset detection cover the Identify function effectively, letting teams spot exposure before incidents spiral. Skip this if you need SOAR orchestration or playbook automation; StealthMole is investigation-focused, not response-focused, and its small Singapore-based team means you're betting on sustained product velocity rather than vendor scale.
Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool
Dark web threat intelligence platform for detecting & investigating cyber threats.
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Common questions about comparing Searchlight Cyber Cerberus vs StealthMole for your digital risk protection needs.
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus: Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights..
StealthMole: Dark web threat intelligence platform for detecting & investigating cyber threats. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web threat search and investigation, Threat intelligence modules for cyber threat detection, Real-world threat intelligence cases from StealthMole researchers..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus differentiates with Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights. StealthMole differentiates with Deep and dark web threat search and investigation, Threat intelligence modules for cyber threat detection, Real-world threat intelligence cases from StealthMole researchers.
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. StealthMole is developed by StealthMole. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus and StealthMole serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Investigation. Key differences: Searchlight Cyber Cerberus is Commercial while StealthMole is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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