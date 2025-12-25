SCANOSS Security Dataset: Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, SBOM generation, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies..

ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool with exploitability analysis for dependency vulnerability management. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning across 35+ package ecosystems, Exploitability analysis based on actual code usage, AI-assessed CVSS 4.0 vulnerability scoring..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.