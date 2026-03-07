Safety MCP: MCP server that adds real-time package vuln checks to AI coding assistants. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Real-time package vulnerability checking within AI coding assistants, Latest secure version recommendations for open-source packages, Vulnerability assessment of existing packages in a codebase..

Snyk Open Source: SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.