Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Safety Firewall is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Safety. Safety Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Safety Firewall because it blocks malicious packages before they hit your build, not after they're already in production; the proprietary vulnerability intelligence catches zero-days that public CVE feeds miss by weeks or months. The OS and container-level interception works without forcing developers to change their workflows, which matters because compliance tools that demand process changes get circumvented. Skip this if your team is small enough that manual dependency audits feel sufficient or if you need post-deployment remediation as your primary control; Safety is strictly about supply chain prevention.
Development teams managing sprawling open source dependencies across multiple repositories will get the most from Safety Platform because its reachability analysis actually tells you which vulnerabilities matter instead of drowning you in noise. The platform handles EO 14028 and NIS2 compliance reporting natively, which saves weeks of manual audit work if those mandates apply to you. Skip this if you need a single tool covering container runtime security or infrastructure scanning; Safety Platform is supply chain focused and stays in its lane.
Supply chain firewall blocking malicious/vulnerable packages before installation.
Vulnerability management & compliance platform for open source supply chains.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Safety Firewall vs Safety Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Safety Firewall: Supply chain firewall blocking malicious/vulnerable packages before installation. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious and vulnerable packages before installation, OS- and container-level package interception with no developer workflow changes, Vulnerability scanning across the full dependency tree..
Safety Platform: Vulnerability management & compliance platform for open source supply chains. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Full dependency inventory across environments, Real-time vulnerability status monitoring, Severity, exploitability, and reachability analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Safety Firewall differentiates with Real-time blocking of malicious and vulnerable packages before installation, OS- and container-level package interception with no developer workflow changes, Vulnerability scanning across the full dependency tree. Safety Platform differentiates with Full dependency inventory across environments, Real-time vulnerability status monitoring, Severity, exploitability, and reachability analysis.
Safety Firewall is developed by Safety. Safety Platform is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Safety Firewall and Safety Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning, Security Policy. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox