Safety Firewall: Supply chain firewall blocking malicious/vulnerable packages before installation. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious and vulnerable packages before installation, OS- and container-level package interception with no developer workflow changes, Vulnerability scanning across the full dependency tree..

Safety Platform: Vulnerability management & compliance platform for open source supply chains. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Full dependency inventory across environments, Real-time vulnerability status monitoring, Severity, exploitability, and reachability analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.