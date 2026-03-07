Safety CLI: CLI tool for scanning Python dependencies for known vulnerabilities. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Python dependency vulnerability scanning, Multi-environment scanning (local, CI/CD, production), Policy-based scan configuration..

Safety MCP: MCP server that adds real-time package vuln checks to AI coding assistants. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Real-time package vulnerability checking within AI coding assistants, Latest secure version recommendations for open-source packages, Vulnerability assessment of existing packages in a codebase..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.