Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Safety CLI is a free software composition analysis tool by Safety. Safety MCP is a free software composition analysis tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Python-focused development teams running CI/CD pipelines need Safety CLI for its expert-verified fix recommendations that actually specify version upgrade paths, not just vulnerability listings. The tool scans across local, CI/CD, and production environments with policy-based configuration, and its proprietary database catches vulnerabilities that public feeds miss. Skip this if your codebase is polyglot and you need to scan Java, JavaScript, and Go dependencies equally; Safety CLI's strength is Python specificity, which becomes a weakness the moment you need language coverage.
Development teams using AI coding assistants like Cursor or Claude will cut vulnerable dependency pulls at the moment they happen, not weeks later in CI; Safety MCP embeds real-time package vulnerability checks directly into your coding workflow without account friction. The 30-second setup via MCP JSON configuration means you're protecting code on day one, not after security approves another vendor tool. This isn't a replacement for SCA in your build pipeline or a supply chain risk platform for third-party vendor assessment; it's the guardrail that stops developers from shipping known-bad packages in the first place.
CLI tool for scanning Python dependencies for known vulnerabilities.
MCP server that adds real-time package vuln checks to AI coding assistants.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Safety CLI vs Safety MCP for your software composition analysis needs.
Safety CLI: CLI tool for scanning Python dependencies for known vulnerabilities. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Python dependency vulnerability scanning, Multi-environment scanning (local, CI/CD, production), Policy-based scan configuration..
Safety MCP: MCP server that adds real-time package vuln checks to AI coding assistants. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Real-time package vulnerability checking within AI coding assistants, Latest secure version recommendations for open-source packages, Vulnerability assessment of existing packages in a codebase..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Safety CLI differentiates with Python dependency vulnerability scanning, Multi-environment scanning (local, CI/CD, production), Policy-based scan configuration. Safety MCP differentiates with Real-time package vulnerability checking within AI coding assistants, Latest secure version recommendations for open-source packages, Vulnerability assessment of existing packages in a codebase.
Safety CLI is developed by Safety. Safety MCP is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Safety CLI and Safety MCP serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox