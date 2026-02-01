Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities is a commercial secure code training tool by SafeStack. WebGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities
Development teams building web applications need foundational OWASP Top 10 training that actually sticks, and SafeStack delivers this through role-based courses designed separately for developers and testers rather than one generic track. The SCORM licensing model means you can drop it into your existing LMS without negotiating yet another vendor integration, and the vendor's focus on PR.AT awareness training aligns squarely with NIST CSF 2.0 requirements for personnel competency. Skip this if your organization already has mature secure coding practices embedded in your hiring and code review processes, or if you need post-training vulnerability scanning and remediation orchestration bundled together; SafeStack trains people, it doesn't automate the fix.
Security teams building developer training programs need WebGoat because it's free, actively maintained by OWASP, and lets developers exploit real vulnerabilities in a sandbox rather than memorizing attack vectors. With 9,028 GitHub stars and regular updates, it has genuine community adoption that keeps the vulnerability catalog relevant. Skip it if you need role-based training paths or compliance reporting; WebGoat is a teaching tool, not a tracking tool, and works best paired with instructor oversight rather than self-paced certification programs.
Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities
WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities vs WebGoat for your secure code training needs.
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities: Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability training, Web application security vulnerability identification, Vulnerability remediation techniques..
WebGoat: WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities is developed by SafeStack. WebGoat is open-source with 9,028 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities and WebGoat serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Web Security, OWASP. Key differences: SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities is Commercial while WebGoat is Free, WebGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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