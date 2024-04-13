Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
S3BucketList is a free external attack surface management tool. WitnessMe is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for exposed S3 buckets during reconnaissance will find S3BucketList useful for its passive discovery approach; the Chrome extension catches bucket references embedded in web traffic that traditional scanners miss entirely. With 124 GitHub stars and zero setup friction, it's practical for small AppSec or cloud security teams that need quick surface-level visibility without deploying infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; S3BucketList is a lightweight reconnaissance aid, not a replacement for cloud posture management tools.
Teams conducting external attack surface reconnaissance on a tight budget will find WitnessMe's automated screenshot capture practical for identifying forgotten web assets and exposed services without licensing costs. The free pricing and 762 GitHub stars indicate active community use for this narrow job. Skip this tool if you need continuous monitoring, risk scoring, or integration with your existing EASM platform; WitnessMe is an inventory snapshot tool, not a managed service.
A Chrome extension that automatically detects and lists Amazon S3 buckets while browsing websites.
Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability.
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Common questions about comparing S3BucketList vs WitnessMe for your external attack surface management needs.
S3BucketList: A Chrome extension that automatically detects and lists Amazon S3 buckets while browsing websites..
WitnessMe: Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
S3BucketList is open-source with 124 GitHub stars. WitnessMe is open-source with 762 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
S3BucketList and WitnessMe serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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