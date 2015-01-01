Mid-market and enterprise teams managing C/C++ and embedded codebases will get the most from RunSafe Identify because it maps software supply chain risk where traditional SCA tools go blind. The tool covers GV.SC and ID.AM functions across VxWorks, QNX, bare metal, and other non-standard embedded environments that dominate IoT and industrial products, not just Linux containers. Skip this if your stack is primarily Java, Python, or .NET; RunSafe is purpose-built for firmware and systems-level code, and forcing it into web application workflows wastes its depth.

Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing software supply chains across multiple vendors will get the most from Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management, specifically because it ingests and normalizes third-party SBOMs instead of forcing you to regenerate them from scratch. FDA documentation support and one-click compliance reporting address the reporting tax that kills SBOM programs before they scale. The continuous monitoring and centralized dashboard map directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, keeping vulnerability drift visible across your entire component inventory. Skip this if you need deep code analysis or dependency resolution; Vigilant Ops is SBOM-first, not a replacement for application composition analysis tools.