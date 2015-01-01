Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
RunSafe Identify is a commercial software composition analysis tool by runsafe. Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management is a commercial software composition analysis tool by VigilantOps. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing C/C++ and embedded codebases will get the most from RunSafe Identify because it maps software supply chain risk where traditional SCA tools go blind. The tool covers GV.SC and ID.AM functions across VxWorks, QNX, bare metal, and other non-standard embedded environments that dominate IoT and industrial products, not just Linux containers. Skip this if your stack is primarily Java, Python, or .NET; RunSafe is purpose-built for firmware and systems-level code, and forcing it into web application workflows wastes its depth.
Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing software supply chains across multiple vendors will get the most from Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management, specifically because it ingests and normalizes third-party SBOMs instead of forcing you to regenerate them from scratch. FDA documentation support and one-click compliance reporting address the reporting tax that kills SBOM programs before they scale. The continuous monitoring and centralized dashboard map directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, keeping vulnerability drift visible across your entire component inventory. Skip this if you need deep code analysis or dependency resolution; Vigilant Ops is SBOM-first, not a replacement for application composition analysis tools.
SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software
SBOM lifecycle management platform for software supply chain security
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Common questions about comparing RunSafe Identify vs Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management for your software composition analysis needs.
RunSafe Identify: SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software. built by runsafe. Core capabilities include C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis..
Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management: SBOM lifecycle management platform for software supply chain security. built by VigilantOps. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and certification, Third-party SBOM ingestion, Continuous vulnerability monitoring..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
RunSafe Identify differentiates with C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis. Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management differentiates with SBOM generation and certification, Third-party SBOM ingestion, Continuous vulnerability monitoring.
RunSafe Identify is developed by runsafe founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management is developed by VigilantOps. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
RunSafe Identify and Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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