Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
RunSafe Identify is a commercial software composition analysis tool by runsafe. Sonatype SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Sonatype. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing C/C++ and embedded codebases will get the most from RunSafe Identify because it maps software supply chain risk where traditional SCA tools go blind. The tool covers GV.SC and ID.AM functions across VxWorks, QNX, bare metal, and other non-standard embedded environments that dominate IoT and industrial products, not just Linux containers. Skip this if your stack is primarily Java, Python, or .NET; RunSafe is purpose-built for firmware and systems-level code, and forcing it into web application workflows wastes its depth.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling software supply chains will find immediate value in Sonatype SBOM Manager because it actually automates VEX annotation workflows instead of leaving you to track vulnerability resolutions manually across spreadsheets. The tool's native support for both CycloneDX and SPDX formats plus API-driven ingestion means your SBOM pipeline won't grind to a halt waiting on format conversions. Skip this if your organization runs minimal third-party components or hasn't yet formalized SBOM ingestion as a process; the tool assumes you're already generating SBOMs and need governance at scale, not starting from zero on component visibility.
SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software
Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software
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Common questions about comparing RunSafe Identify vs Sonatype SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
RunSafe Identify: SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software. built by runsafe. Core capabilities include C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis..
Sonatype SBOM Manager: Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software. built by Sonatype. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion and monitoring for CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning of first-party and third-party components, VEX annotation management for vulnerability tracking and resolution..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
RunSafe Identify differentiates with C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis. Sonatype SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion and monitoring for CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning of first-party and third-party components, VEX annotation management for vulnerability tracking and resolution.
RunSafe Identify is developed by runsafe founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Sonatype SBOM Manager is developed by Sonatype. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
RunSafe Identify integrates with Linux, VxWorks, Yocto, QNX, Bare Metal and 9 more. Sonatype SBOM Manager integrates with Hugging Face. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
RunSafe Identify and Sonatype SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover License Compliance, SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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