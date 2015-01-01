Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
RunSafe Identify is a commercial software composition analysis tool by runsafe. SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Reliable Energy Analytics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing C/C++ and embedded codebases will get the most from RunSafe Identify because it maps software supply chain risk where traditional SCA tools go blind. The tool covers GV.SC and ID.AM functions across VxWorks, QNX, bare metal, and other non-standard embedded environments that dominate IoT and industrial products, not just Linux containers. Skip this if your stack is primarily Java, Python, or .NET; RunSafe is purpose-built for firmware and systems-level code, and forcing it into web application workflows wastes its depth.
SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man)
Mid-market and enterprise procurement teams managing third-party software risk will find real value in SAG-PM's automated SBOM analysis paired with immediate CVE-to-product impact mapping through its Products at Risk reporting. The tool directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's GV.SC supply chain risk requirement by validating against CISA's Secure by Design guidance and FDA compliance frameworks, eliminating manual spreadsheet validation. Skip this if your organization lacks the upstream SBOM data from suppliers or needs deep code-level vulnerability remediation guidance; SAG-PM excels at risk visibility but assumes you already have SBOMs in hand.
SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software
Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring.
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Common questions about comparing RunSafe Identify vs SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) for your software composition analysis needs.
RunSafe Identify: SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software. built by runsafe. Core capabilities include C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis..
SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man): Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring. built by Reliable Energy Analytics. Core capabilities include Automated SAGScore cybersecurity label generation for software products, SBOM analysis following NTIA guidelines and NIST EO 14028 implementation guidance, Vulnerability Disclosure Reporting (VDR) with 'Products at Risk' report generation upon new CVE publication..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
RunSafe Identify differentiates with C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis. SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) differentiates with Automated SAGScore cybersecurity label generation for software products, SBOM analysis following NTIA guidelines and NIST EO 14028 implementation guidance, Vulnerability Disclosure Reporting (VDR) with 'Products at Risk' report generation upon new CVE publication.
RunSafe Identify is developed by runsafe founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) is developed by Reliable Energy Analytics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
RunSafe Identify integrates with Linux, VxWorks, Yocto, QNX, Bare Metal and 9 more. SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) integrates with SAG-CTR (SAG Cyber Trust Registry), CISA Software Acquisition Guide Spreadsheet. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
RunSafe Identify and SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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