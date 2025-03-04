Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Risksurface is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Risksurface. Team Cymru RADAR is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Team Cymru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under unmanaged external assets will get immediate value from Risksurface's continuous discovery and automated risk ranking; it stops the bleeding of unknown attack surface before vulnerability management even starts. The platform covers asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility across NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC, which means you're not bolting together five different tools to see your own perimeter. Skip this if your organization is still fighting internal visibility problems or lacks the ops bandwidth to act on frequent alerts; Risksurface assumes you want to move fast on external findings.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in discovered-but-unmapped internet-facing assets will get immediate value from Team Cymru RADAR, which surfaces what you actually own across third parties and supply chain using Netflow data from 700+ ISP partnerships rather than active scanning. The platform maps tens of thousands of resources with automated CVE and KEV enrichment, directly supporting the ID.AM and GV.SC functions where most organizations have the biggest blind spots. Skip this if your external attack surface is already well-inventoried or if you need detection and response capabilities; RADAR is asset discovery and exposure assessment, not incident investigation.
SaaS platform for attack surface management and vulnerability detection
Passive asset discovery platform using Netflow data for attack surface mapping
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Common questions about comparing Risksurface vs Team Cymru RADAR for your external attack surface management needs.
Risksurface: SaaS platform for attack surface management and vulnerability detection. built by Risksurface. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time attack surface monitoring, Vulnerability and risk assessment..
Team Cymru RADAR: Passive asset discovery platform using Netflow data for attack surface mapping. built by Team Cymru. Core capabilities include Passive asset discovery using Netflow data from 700+ network partnerships, Automated discovery of internet-facing IPs, domains, and infrastructure, Auto-enrichment with CVEs, KEVs, ASN, and behavioral tags..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Risksurface differentiates with Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time attack surface monitoring, Vulnerability and risk assessment. Team Cymru RADAR differentiates with Passive asset discovery using Netflow data from 700+ network partnerships, Automated discovery of internet-facing IPs, domains, and infrastructure, Auto-enrichment with CVEs, KEVs, ASN, and behavioral tags.
Risksurface is developed by Risksurface. Team Cymru RADAR is developed by Team Cymru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Risksurface and Team Cymru RADAR serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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