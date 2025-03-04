Risksurface: SaaS platform for attack surface management and vulnerability detection. built by Risksurface. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time attack surface monitoring, Vulnerability and risk assessment..

Team Cymru RADAR: Passive asset discovery platform using Netflow data for attack surface mapping. built by Team Cymru. Core capabilities include Passive asset discovery using Netflow data from 700+ network partnerships, Automated discovery of internet-facing IPs, domains, and infrastructure, Auto-enrichment with CVEs, KEVs, ASN, and behavioral tags..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.