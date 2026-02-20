Reflectiz Platform: Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Automated digital asset inventory mapping scripts, tags, and third-party apps, Real-time alerts for new or changed scripts, tags, or applications, Third-party behavior analysis for PII and sensitive data handling..

Web Application Penetration Testing​: Real-world web app testing to uncover logic flaws, access gaps, and hidden risks. built by Peneto Labs..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.