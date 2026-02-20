Redjack Risk & Compliance: Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis..

Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence: Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Continuous asset and identity discovery across network, endpoint, cloud, and OT/IoT, Unified asset inventory with data correlation from multiple sources, Asset enrichment with vulnerability and software scanning data..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.