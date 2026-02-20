Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Redjack Risk & Compliance is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Redjack. Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Splunk Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with asset sprawl and compliance reporting will benefit most from Redjack Risk & Compliance because its proprietary sensors build a dynamic inventory without requiring agents on every endpoint, cutting the manual work that tanks compliance projects. The platform covers the full arc from asset discovery through incident forensics, with particular strength in the ID and DE functions of NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get visibility and continuous monitoring but will still need separate tools if your incident response process demands detailed recovery orchestration. Skip this if you need a lightweight point solution for a single regulatory framework or if your infrastructure is mostly SaaS without on-premises assets to track.
Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under unmanaged assets and shadow infrastructure will get real value from Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence because it actually finds what you don't know you have across networks, endpoints, cloud, and OT environments, then correlates that data against vulnerabilities in real time. The bi-directional ServiceNow CMDB integration means your inventory stays current without manual toil, and the compliance dashboards deliver measurable progress on NIST ID.AM and ID.RA controls that most teams struggle to demonstrate. Skip this if you need a point solution; it's designed to feed into Splunk Enterprise Security as part of a larger investigation workflow, not stand alone.
Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance.
Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance
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Common questions about comparing Redjack Risk & Compliance vs Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Redjack Risk & Compliance: Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis..
Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence: Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Continuous asset and identity discovery across network, endpoint, cloud, and OT/IoT, Unified asset inventory with data correlation from multiple sources, Asset enrichment with vulnerability and software scanning data..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Redjack Risk & Compliance differentiates with Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis. Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence differentiates with Continuous asset and identity discovery across network, endpoint, cloud, and OT/IoT, Unified asset inventory with data correlation from multiple sources, Asset enrichment with vulnerability and software scanning data.
Redjack Risk & Compliance is developed by Redjack. Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence is developed by Splunk Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Redjack Risk & Compliance and Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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