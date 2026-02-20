Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Redjack Risk & Compliance is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Redjack. SecuLore Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by SecuLore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with asset sprawl and compliance reporting will benefit most from Redjack Risk & Compliance because its proprietary sensors build a dynamic inventory without requiring agents on every endpoint, cutting the manual work that tanks compliance projects. The platform covers the full arc from asset discovery through incident forensics, with particular strength in the ID and DE functions of NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get visibility and continuous monitoring but will still need separate tools if your incident response process demands detailed recovery orchestration. Skip this if you need a lightweight point solution for a single regulatory framework or if your infrastructure is mostly SaaS without on-premises assets to track.
SecuLore Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting critical infrastructure need SecuLore Attack Surface Management because its US-based SOC team provides the analyst context that turns raw vulnerability data into actual remediation priorities. The service combines agentless asset discovery across hybrid environments with continuous AI-driven threat detection aligned to NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5.1, meaning you're not just finding what's exposed but monitoring it in real time. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational bandwidth to act on weekly or monthly vulnerability assessments, or if you're looking for a self-service tool without human analyst involvement.
Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance.
Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Redjack Risk & Compliance vs SecuLore Attack Surface Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Redjack Risk & Compliance: Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis..
SecuLore Attack Surface Management: Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs. built by SecuLore. Core capabilities include Agentless passive asset discovery using raw packet capture, Vulnerability assessment of all identified devices, systems, and applications (weekly or monthly), Risk prioritization into high, medium, and low categories with remediation guidance..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Redjack Risk & Compliance differentiates with Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis. SecuLore Attack Surface Management differentiates with Agentless passive asset discovery using raw packet capture, Vulnerability assessment of all identified devices, systems, and applications (weekly or monthly), Risk prioritization into high, medium, and low categories with remediation guidance.
Redjack Risk & Compliance is developed by Redjack. SecuLore Attack Surface Management is developed by SecuLore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Redjack Risk & Compliance and SecuLore Attack Surface Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox