Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Redjack Platform is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Redjack. Redjack Risk & Compliance is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Redjack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map dependencies across hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Redjack Platform, since passive discovery catches assets and connections that active scanning misses without creating network noise. Its NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage is strong, particularly the AI-driven criticality scoring that actually tells you which assets matter for business continuity rather than just flagging everything as important. Skip this if you need deep forensic response capabilities or are primarily hunting active threats; Redjack is built for asset resilience and BCDR planning, not incident investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with asset sprawl and compliance reporting will benefit most from Redjack Risk & Compliance because its proprietary sensors build a dynamic inventory without requiring agents on every endpoint, cutting the manual work that tanks compliance projects. The platform covers the full arc from asset discovery through incident forensics, with particular strength in the ID and DE functions of NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get visibility and continuous monitoring but will still need separate tools if your incident response process demands detailed recovery orchestration. Skip this if you need a lightweight point solution for a single regulatory framework or if your infrastructure is mostly SaaS without on-premises assets to track.
Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience.
Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Redjack Platform vs Redjack Risk & Compliance for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Redjack Platform: Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification..
Redjack Risk & Compliance: Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Redjack Platform differentiates with Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification. Redjack Risk & Compliance differentiates with Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis.
Redjack Platform is developed by Redjack. Redjack Risk & Compliance is developed by Redjack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Redjack Platform and Redjack Risk & Compliance serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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