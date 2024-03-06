Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Recon-ng Framework is a free external attack surface management tool. ZoomEye is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and red teams running initial reconnaissance campaigns will get immediate value from Recon-ng Framework because its modular architecture lets you chain custom reconnaissance modules without context switching between tools. The 5,448 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal that the framework has real operational maturity despite being free. Skip this if your team needs commercial support, compliance documentation, or automation that integrates with ticketing systems; Recon-ng is built for hands-on operators, not for reducing manual workflow overhead.
Security teams conducting external attack surface discovery on a budget will get the most from ZoomEye; its free tier gives you real-time visibility into exposed assets and service versions across your internet-facing infrastructure without licensing friction. The search engine indexes over 600 million IP addresses and devices, letting you identify vulnerabilities before an attacker does. Skip this if you need continuous posture monitoring or remediation workflows; ZoomEye is a reconnaissance tool, not a management platform.
A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design.
ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.
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Common questions about comparing Recon-ng Framework vs ZoomEye for your external attack surface management needs.
Recon-ng Framework: A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design..
ZoomEye: ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Recon-ng Framework and ZoomEye serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: Recon-ng Framework is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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