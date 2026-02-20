Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Reality Defender RealCall is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Reality Defender. Sensity AI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Sensity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams defending against voice-based social engineering and fraud need Reality Defender RealCall because it's one of the few tools that detects synthetic audio in live telephony streams rather than requiring manual upload after a breach occurs. The deep-learning ensemble model covers both NIST ID.RA risk assessment and DE.AE incident detection, letting you catch manipulated calls in real time and generate defensible reports for investigations. Skip this if your threat model is primarily text-based phishing or if you need a tool that also handles video deepfakes; RealCall is audio-only and won't broaden beyond that.
Security and communications teams protecting against fraud and disinformation campaigns will get immediate value from Sensity AI because it detects deepfakes across video, image, and audio in seconds with court-admissible forensic reports, not just flagging suspicious content but documenting the specific artifacts that prove manipulation. The hybrid deployment model and API access mean you can embed detection into existing workflows without ripping out infrastructure, and the pixel-level visual analysis paired with acoustic pattern recognition covers the attack surface most competitors split across separate tools. Skip this if your priority is preventing deepfake creation rather than detection, or if you need real-time blocking at scale across social platforms; Sensity's strength is forensic analysis after the fact, not upstream prevention.
Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models.
Deepfake detection platform for video, image, and audio content analysis
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Reality Defender RealCall vs Sensity AI for your deepfake detection needs.
Reality Defender RealCall: Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models. built by Reality Defender. Core capabilities include Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media..
Sensity AI: Deepfake detection platform for video, image, and audio content analysis. built by Sensity. Core capabilities include Multilayer deepfake detection for video, image, and audio, Pixel-level visual artifact analysis, Voice and acoustic pattern analysis..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Reality Defender RealCall differentiates with Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media. Sensity AI differentiates with Multilayer deepfake detection for video, image, and audio, Pixel-level visual artifact analysis, Voice and acoustic pattern analysis.
Reality Defender RealCall is developed by Reality Defender. Sensity AI is developed by Sensity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Reality Defender RealCall and Sensity AI serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools, both cover Deepfake Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox