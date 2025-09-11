Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Rapid7 Surface Command is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Rapid7. Sola Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Sola Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premise infrastructure should start with Surface Command; its continuous discovery and blast radius analysis actually tells you which exposed assets matter instead of dumping thousands of findings on your backlog. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions within NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset inventory tied directly to risk context rather than separate tools fighting over the same data. Skip this if your attack surface is still mostly on-premises and static; Surface Command's value multiplier is in organizations where assets spawn faster than traditional scans can track them.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building custom internal tools will find real value in Sola Security's prompt-to-app approach, which cuts weeks from detection and response workflows without requiring dedicated engineering resources. The platform's NIST coverage in continuous monitoring and incident management, paired with native integrations to AWS, Azure, and GCP, means you're operationalizing detections across your cloud footprint on day one. Skip this if your team needs out-of-the-box CSPM or CIEM maturity; Sola's strength is in building bespoke security applications, not replacing your existing cloud posture tools.
Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring
AI-powered platform for creating and deploying custom security solutions
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Common questions about comparing Rapid7 Surface Command vs Sola Security for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Rapid7 Surface Command: Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Internal and external asset inventory, 360-degree attack surface visibility..
Sola Security: AI-powered platform for creating and deploying custom security solutions. built by Sola Security. Core capabilities include Prompt-to-app, Threat detection, Security graph..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Rapid7 Surface Command differentiates with Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Internal and external asset inventory, 360-degree attack surface visibility. Sola Security differentiates with Prompt-to-app, Threat detection, Security graph.
Rapid7 Surface Command is developed by Rapid7. Sola Security is developed by Sola Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Rapid7 Surface Command and Sola Security serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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