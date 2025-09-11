Rapid7 Surface Command

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premise infrastructure should start with Surface Command; its continuous discovery and blast radius analysis actually tells you which exposed assets matter instead of dumping thousands of findings on your backlog. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions within NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset inventory tied directly to risk context rather than separate tools fighting over the same data. Skip this if your attack surface is still mostly on-premises and static; Surface Command's value multiplier is in organizations where assets spawn faster than traditional scans can track them.