Qwiet SBOM: SBOM generation tool for software supply chain visibility and risk management. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Open source and proprietary code inventory, SAST-based component scanning..

Threatrix Autonomous Platform: Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform. built by Threatrix. Core capabilities include TrueMatch technology with Origin Tracing for zero false positive detection and proof of provenance, Dark web pre-zero-day vulnerability intelligence aggregated alongside known CVE data, Snippet-level open source detection across dependency managers, binaries, archives, CDN references, and embedded snippets..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.