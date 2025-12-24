Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Qwiet SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Qwiet. SOOS SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building software supply chains will get the most from Qwiet SBOM because its Code Property Graph analysis catches actual reachability of vulnerabilities instead of flagging every dependency flaw equally. The vulnerability reachability analysis cuts false positives dramatically compared to standard SCA tools that treat all CVEs as live threats. Teams without mature threat modeling or those expecting broad platform coverage across CSPM and container scanning should look elsewhere; Qwiet is deliberately focused on the SBOM and composition risk problem, which means you'll need complementary tools for infrastructure and runtime posture.
Startups and SMBs managing open-source risk without dedicated AppSec teams should choose SOOS SBOM Manager for its automated SBOM generation and the 113M+ package vulnerability database that eliminates manual dependency hunting. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory requirements natively, and its REST API integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines without requiring security expertise to operate. Skip this if you need deep static analysis or dynamic runtime scanning; SOOS owns SBOM creation and license governance, not code-level vulnerability detection.
SBOM generation tool for software supply chain visibility and risk management
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Qwiet SBOM vs SOOS SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
Qwiet SBOM: SBOM generation tool for software supply chain visibility and risk management. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Open source and proprietary code inventory, SAST-based component scanning..
SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Qwiet SBOM differentiates with Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Open source and proprietary code inventory, SAST-based component scanning. SOOS SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly.
Qwiet SBOM is developed by Qwiet. SOOS SBOM Manager is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Qwiet SBOM and SOOS SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Dependency Scanning, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox