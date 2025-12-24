Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Qwiet. Semgrep Secrets is a commercial static application security testing tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams shipping code fast will find value in Qwiet AI Secrets Detection because it catches credential leaks before they reach production without requiring extensive tuning or false positive triage. The Code Property Graph approach understands context,distinguishing actual secrets from commented-out examples,which pattern-matching competitors routinely botch, and the free scanning tier lets you validate the signal quality before buying. Skip this if your organization needs secrets *remediation* and rotation orchestration; Qwiet detects the problem but leaves cleanup to your secrets manager.
Developers and security teams shipping code at startup to mid-market velocity should adopt Semgrep Secrets to catch hardcoded credentials before they reach Git history; the semantic analysis engine validates findings against actual service APIs rather than relying on regex alone, cutting false positives that tank adoption. Hybrid deployment means secrets never leave your infrastructure during validation, directly supporting ID.RA risk assessment without adding external dependencies. Skip this if your priority is post-breach secret rotation or you already have a mature secrets scanning workflow embedded across all CI/CD systems; Semgrep excels at shift-left prevention, not remediation at scale.
Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph
Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation
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Common questions about comparing Qwiet AI Secrets Detection vs Semgrep Secrets for your static application security testing needs.
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection: Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching..
Semgrep Secrets: Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Semantic analysis using data flow engine, Entropy analysis for secret detection, Secret validation through service requests..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection differentiates with Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching. Semgrep Secrets differentiates with Semantic analysis using data flow engine, Entropy analysis for secret detection, Secret validation through service requests.
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection is developed by Qwiet. Semgrep Secrets is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection integrates with Azure DevOps. Semgrep Secrets integrates with Git, AWS, Slack, GitHub, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection and Semgrep Secrets serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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