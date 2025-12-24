Qwiet AI Secrets Detection: Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching..

Semgrep Secrets: Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Semantic analysis using data flow engine, Entropy analysis for secret detection, Secret validation through service requests..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.