Quixxi Shield: Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Drag-and-drop codeless mobile app protection, String encryption and native layer storage, Code obfuscation with method and field renaming..

Wultra In-App Protection: Mobile app shielding and in-app protection for mobile applications. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include App shielding, Runtime protection, Reverse engineering protection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.