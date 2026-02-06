Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Quixxi SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by quixxi. Qwiet AI SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Qwiet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB teams shipping mobile apps across Android, iOS, and cross-platform frameworks need Quixxi SAST because it catches source code flaws before they reach production without forcing engineers through a separate security pipeline. The tool maps directly to OWASP and PCI DSS compliance scoring, which matters when you're auditing for the first time and need proof of work. Skip this if your org runs primarily web applications or needs deep integration with your existing Java/.NET SAST tooling; Quixxi is mobile-first by design, not a secondary capability bolted onto a legacy platform.
Development teams shipping code fast will see immediate value in Qwiet AI SAST because its Code Property Graph analysis cuts false positives by 90 percent, meaning your engineers actually fix vulnerabilities instead of dismissing alerts. The ML model trained on 78 billion lines of code scans millions of lines in minutes and integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, and CI/CD pipelines so scanning happens without friction. Skip this if you need runtime application security or container posture management; Qwiet is developer-focused code scanning only, and it prioritizes the ID.RA function over post-breach detection capabilities.
SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code
AI-powered SAST tool for scanning code vulnerabilities with low false positives
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Common questions about comparing Quixxi SAST vs Qwiet AI SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Quixxi SAST: SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Automated mobile app source code scanning, Vulnerability detection with explanations and recommendations, Support for Android, iOS, Flutter, Xamarin, Cordova, Ionic, and React Native..
Qwiet AI SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for scanning code vulnerabilities with low false positives. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph (CPG) analysis combining data flow, control flow, and syntax tree, Machine learning model trained on 78 billion lines of code, 90% reduction in false positives..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Quixxi SAST differentiates with Automated mobile app source code scanning, Vulnerability detection with explanations and recommendations, Support for Android, iOS, Flutter, Xamarin, Cordova, Ionic, and React Native. Qwiet AI SAST differentiates with Code Property Graph (CPG) analysis combining data flow, control flow, and syntax tree, Machine learning model trained on 78 billion lines of code, 90% reduction in false positives.
Quixxi SAST is developed by quixxi. Qwiet AI SAST is developed by Qwiet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Quixxi SAST and Qwiet AI SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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