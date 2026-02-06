Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. StaDynA is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
Mobile app security teams defending against dynamic code update attacks will find StaDynA's static-dynamic hybrid analysis essential where competitors offer only one approach. The tool is free and maintained on GitHub, making it accessible for teams that can't justify commercial mobile security spending but need to close the gap on runtime code injection. Skip this if your org needs automated remediation workflows or integration with enterprise MDM platforms; StaDynA is a testing and analysis tool for engineers, not an operational control layer.
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.
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Common questions about comparing Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) vs StaDynA for your mobile app security needs.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
StaDynA: StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and StaDynA serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Dynamic Analysis. Key differences: Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is Commercial while StaDynA is Free, StaDynA is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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