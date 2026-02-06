Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by quixxi. Secure Decisions ASTAM is a free dynamic application security testing tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
Development teams that want attack surface visibility without vendor lock-in should start with Secure Decisions ASTAM, a government-funded toolset that maps hidden endpoints and optional parameters across your entire application stack at no cost. The DHS backing and native integrations with Burp Suite and OWASP ZAP mean you're not subsidizing a vendor's R&D; you're getting legitimate AppSec infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs a single commercial vendor to call for support and SLAs, or if you're already committed to a monolithic DAST platform with proprietary workflows.
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) vs Secure Decisions ASTAM for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Secure Decisions ASTAM: DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation. Secure Decisions ASTAM differentiates with Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by quixxi. Secure Decisions ASTAM is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Secure Decisions ASTAM serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover App Security, DAST, OWASP. Key differences: Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is Commercial while Secure Decisions ASTAM is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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