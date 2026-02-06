Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Quixxi SAST is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
Startup and SMB teams shipping mobile apps across Android, iOS, and cross-platform frameworks need Quixxi SAST because it catches source code flaws before they reach production without forcing engineers through a separate security pipeline. The tool maps directly to OWASP and PCI DSS compliance scoring, which matters when you're auditing for the first time and need proof of work. Skip this if your org runs primarily web applications or needs deep integration with your existing Java/.NET SAST tooling; Quixxi is mobile-first by design, not a secondary capability bolted onto a legacy platform.
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code
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Common questions about comparing Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) vs Quixxi SAST for your mobile app security needs.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Quixxi SAST: SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Automated mobile app source code scanning, Vulnerability detection with explanations and recommendations, Support for Android, iOS, Flutter, Xamarin, Cordova, Ionic, and React Native..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation. Quixxi SAST differentiates with Automated mobile app source code scanning, Vulnerability detection with explanations and recommendations, Support for Android, iOS, Flutter, Xamarin, Cordova, Ionic, and React Native.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by quixxi. Quixxi SAST is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Quixxi SAST serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover OWASP, Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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