Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..

Quixxi SAST: SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Automated mobile app source code scanning, Vulnerability detection with explanations and recommendations, Support for Android, iOS, Flutter, Xamarin, Cordova, Ionic, and React Native..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.