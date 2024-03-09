Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Quark Script is a free mobile app security tool. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security researchers and penetration testers need Quark Script for its static-dynamic analysis pairing in a single free tool; most competitors force you to chain separate utilities or pay for that workflow. With 1,649 GitHub stars and active community contribution, it has genuine traction among practitioners who actually do this work. Skip this if your team needs enterprise support contracts or wants a polished UI; Quark Script rewards users who are comfortable in command-line environments and can tolerate lighter documentation.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing Quark Script vs Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your mobile app security needs.
Quark Script: Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities..
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Quark Script is open-source with 1,649 GitHub stars. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Quark Script and Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis. Key differences: Quark Script is Free while Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is Commercial, Quark Script is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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