Qualys TotalAppSec: Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning. built by Qualys. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance..

TrustSee Security: Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring. built by TrustSee. Core capabilities include Repository connectivity and dependency mapping, Agentic threat hunting and red-team style probing workflows, Continuous security posture monitoring with runtime visibility..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.