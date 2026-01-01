Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Qualys TotalAppSec is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Qualys. TrustSee Security is a free dynamic application security testing tool by TrustSee. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling web applications and APIs across multiple clouds will get the most from Qualys TotalAppSec because its AI-assisted clustering actually reduces scan overhead on large attack surfaces instead of just generating more noise. The tool covers OWASP Top 10 and API Top 10 with continuous monitoring and integrates third-party pen test findings from Burp and BugCrowd, which means you're not rebuilding your threat picture across disconnected tools. Skip this if your priority is SAST or supply chain scanning; Qualys TotalAppSec does runtime application security well but doesn't shift left into code repositories.
Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning
Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Qualys TotalAppSec vs TrustSee Security for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Qualys TotalAppSec: Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning. built by Qualys. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance..
TrustSee Security: Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring. built by TrustSee. Core capabilities include Repository connectivity and dependency mapping, Agentic threat hunting and red-team style probing workflows, Continuous security posture monitoring with runtime visibility..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Qualys TotalAppSec differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance. TrustSee Security differentiates with Repository connectivity and dependency mapping, Agentic threat hunting and red-team style probing workflows, Continuous security posture monitoring with runtime visibility.
Qualys TotalAppSec is developed by Qualys. TrustSee Security is developed by TrustSee founded in 2026-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Qualys TotalAppSec integrates with Burp Suite, OWASP ZAP, BugCrowd, Qualys CSAM, Qualys VMDR. TrustSee Security integrates with Claude Code, Cursor, MCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Qualys TotalAppSec and TrustSee Security serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Qualys TotalAppSec is Commercial while TrustSee Security is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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