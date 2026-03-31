Qodo AI Code Review Platform: AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC. built by Qodo. Core capabilities include Pull request automated review with 15+ workflows, Real-time local code validation via IDE plugin, CLI tool for agentic quality workflow automation..

SonarSource SonarQube: Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 35+ programming languages, AI CodeFix for context-aware automated code fix suggestions, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency security..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.