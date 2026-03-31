Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Qodo AI Code Review Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by Qodo. Semgrep Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need AI-assisted code review that actually catches security issues before they reach production, and Qodo AI Code Review Platform does this by embedding itself directly into your PR workflow and IDE with context across your entire codebase. The platform's 15+ automated review workflows plus real-time local validation mean developers see feedback on their machine before pushing, not after CI fails, and the continuous learning from accepted suggestions means the tool gets smarter on your actual code patterns. Skip this if your team needs deep SAST coverage for compiled languages or formal compliance reporting; Qodo prioritizes detection speed and developer experience over audit-ready rule inventories.
Development teams shipping code across 30+ languages need Semgrep Code because it catches vulnerabilities in pull requests before merge, not in staging; the AI-powered triage cuts false positives by filtering GPT-4 findings through 900+ high-confidence rules, so developers actually fix real issues instead of ignoring alerts. Scans complete in under five minutes with native GitHub and GitLab integration, meaning security checks won't become a bottleneck in your CI/CD. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime or infrastructure risk; Semgrep Code prioritizes the ID.RA and PR.PS phases where developers can still act, not post-deployment detection.
AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC.
SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Qodo AI Code Review Platform vs Semgrep Code for your static application security testing needs.
Qodo AI Code Review Platform: AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC. built by Qodo. Core capabilities include Pull request automated review with 15+ workflows, Real-time local code validation via IDE plugin, CLI tool for agentic quality workflow automation..
Semgrep Code: SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include 900+ high-confidence Pro rules for security vulnerability detection, AI-powered auto-triage using GPT-4 to identify false positives, Automated code fix generation with contextual explanations..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Qodo AI Code Review Platform differentiates with Pull request automated review with 15+ workflows, Real-time local code validation via IDE plugin, CLI tool for agentic quality workflow automation. Semgrep Code differentiates with 900+ high-confidence Pro rules for security vulnerability detection, AI-powered auto-triage using GPT-4 to identify false positives, Automated code fix generation with contextual explanations.
Qodo AI Code Review Platform is developed by Qodo. Semgrep Code is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Qodo AI Code Review Platform integrates with GitHub, VS Code, JetBrains. Semgrep Code integrates with Jira, Slack, Bitbucket, CircleCI, Jenkins and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Qodo AI Code Review Platform and Semgrep Code serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Sast, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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