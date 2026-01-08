Prowler Lighthouse AI: AI-powered cloud security platform with autonomous agents for compliance. built by Prowler. Core capabilities include AI-powered virtual assistant for cloud security analysis, Automated remediation workflows, Prowler MCP Server for developer tool integration..

VMware Advanced Cyber Compliance: Cyber risk mgmt & compliance for VMware Cloud Foundation private clouds. built by VMware. Core capabilities include Continuous configuration and compliance management with VMware Salt, Automated ransomware and data recovery with isolated clean room, Confidential computing for attack surface reduction..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.