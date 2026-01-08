Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Prowler Lighthouse AI is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Prowler. SecLogic CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by SecLogic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams without dedicated cloud engineers should adopt Prowler Lighthouse AI for its AI-driven remediation guidance, which converts compliance findings into actionable fixes developers can implement themselves. The multi-agent orchestration system and native integration with Cursor and VS Code means security issues get resolved where code gets written, not handed off to a backlog. Skip this if you need deep incident response capabilities; Prowler prioritizes continuous monitoring and prevention over post-breach investigation and mitigation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find SecLogic CSPM most valuable for its graph-based prioritization that actually surfaces which misconfigurations matter, not just what exists. The 1,400+ built-in rules and native IaC scanning across Terraform and CloudFormation mean you catch drift before resources hit production. The gap is in response automation; SecLogic excels at finding and contextualizing problems but offers lighter remediation capabilities than competitors, making it a better fit for organizations with mature runbook processes than those seeking push-button fixes.
AI-powered cloud security platform with autonomous agents for compliance
Multi-cloud CSPM tool for misconfiguration detection, compliance & remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Prowler Lighthouse AI vs SecLogic CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Prowler Lighthouse AI: AI-powered cloud security platform with autonomous agents for compliance. built by Prowler. Core capabilities include AI-powered virtual assistant for cloud security analysis, Automated remediation workflows, Prowler MCP Server for developer tool integration..
SecLogic CSPM: Multi-cloud CSPM tool for misconfiguration detection, compliance & remediation. built by SecLogic. Core capabilities include Real-time misconfiguration detection and automated remediation, 1,400+ built-in configuration rules across cloud and IaC environments, Graph-based Security Graph for contextual misconfiguration prioritization..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Prowler Lighthouse AI differentiates with AI-powered virtual assistant for cloud security analysis, Automated remediation workflows, Prowler MCP Server for developer tool integration. SecLogic CSPM differentiates with Real-time misconfiguration detection and automated remediation, 1,400+ built-in configuration rules across cloud and IaC environments, Graph-based Security Graph for contextual misconfiguration prioritization.
Prowler Lighthouse AI is developed by Prowler. SecLogic CSPM is developed by SecLogic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Prowler Lighthouse AI integrates with Cursor, Claude Code, VS Code. SecLogic CSPM integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, OCI and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Prowler Lighthouse AI and SecLogic CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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