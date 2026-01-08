Prowler Lighthouse AI: AI-powered cloud security platform with autonomous agents for compliance. built by Prowler. Core capabilities include AI-powered virtual assistant for cloud security analysis, Automated remediation workflows, Prowler MCP Server for developer tool integration..

SecLogic CSPM: Multi-cloud CSPM tool for misconfiguration detection, compliance & remediation. built by SecLogic. Core capabilities include Real-time misconfiguration detection and automated remediation, 1,400+ built-in configuration rules across cloud and IaC environments, Graph-based Security Graph for contextual misconfiguration prioritization..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.