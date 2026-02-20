Protopia AI Stained Glass Transform: Protects sensitive data in LLM prompts without exposing plain-text to providers. built by Protopia AI. Core capabilities include Transforms sensitive data in LLM prompts to prevent plain-text exposure to LLM providers, Allows enterprises to retain ownership of sensitive data regardless of LLM deployment location, Supports secure use of hosted Generative AI models with enterprise data..

Secuvy AI Data Security: Agentless AI data security platform preventing sensitive data leakage into LLMs. built by Secuvy. Core capabilities include Real-time interception and classification of sensitive data before it reaches LLMs, Agentless deployment via Model Context Protocol (MCP) architecture, Unsupervised, self-learning data classification engine requiring no regex or manual rule writing..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.