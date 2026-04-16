Protectt.ai: AI-native mobile app security platform with RASP, obfuscation, and fraud prevention. built by Protectt.ai. Core capabilities include Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) with 100+ security controls, Code obfuscation and multilayered polymorphic protection, Zero Trust device and SIM binding for digital identity..

Quixxi SAST: SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Automated mobile app source code scanning, Vulnerability detection with explanations and recommendations, Support for Android, iOS, Flutter, Xamarin, Cordova, Ionic, and React Native..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.