Protectt.ai: AI-native mobile app security platform with RASP, obfuscation, and fraud prevention. built by Protectt.ai. Core capabilities include Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) with 100+ security controls, Code obfuscation and multilayered polymorphic protection, Zero Trust device and SIM binding for digital identity..

Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.