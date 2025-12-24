Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Prophaze API Security is a commercial api security tool by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Traceable AppSec is a commercial api security tool by Harness Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in API sprawl should start with Prophaze API Security; its AI-driven discovery actually finds shadow APIs that static scanning misses, which matters because most breaches exploit undocumented endpoints. The platform covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) with real-time threat detection across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC, plus native CI/CD integration so you're not bolting security on after deployment. Skip this if you need SIEM-grade incident response or custom threat hunting; Prophaze is built to stop API abuse at scale, not investigate forensics.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API estates and shadow API problems should pick Traceable AppSec for its automatic discovery and inventory built from live traffic replay, which catches undocumented endpoints that static scanning misses. The platform's runtime protection layer and generative AI-driven vulnerability detection address OWASP API Top 10 risks faster than manual testing cycles, and continuous posture insights keep compliance risk visible across the SDLC. This is less suited to smaller teams or those seeking a single platform for application security across code, container, and runtime layers; Traceable is API-focused and assumes mature deployment infrastructure.
AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery
Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Prophaze API Security vs Traceable AppSec for your api security needs.
Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Traceable AppSec: Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection. built by Harness Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery and inventory, API vulnerability detection and compliance risk assessment, Security testing built from real and replayed traffic..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Prophaze API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection. Traceable AppSec differentiates with Automatic API discovery and inventory, API vulnerability detection and compliance risk assessment, Security testing built from real and replayed traffic.
Prophaze API Security is developed by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Traceable AppSec is developed by Harness Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Prophaze API Security and Traceable AppSec serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox