Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Traceable AppSec: Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection. built by Harness Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery and inventory, API vulnerability detection and compliance risk assessment, Security testing built from real and replayed traffic..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.