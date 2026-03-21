Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is a free static application security testing tool by Promptfoo. Qodo AI Code Review Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by Qodo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action
Development teams shipping LLM applications into production need Promptfoo Code Scanning because it catches prompt injection and indirect prompt injection attacks that static SAST tools simply don't know how to look for. The GitHub Action integrates directly into CI/CD without requiring separate infrastructure, making it free to run on every pull request across your entire codebase. Skip this if your LLM usage is limited to off-the-shelf chatbots with no custom prompts or agentic logic; the signal-to-noise ratio drops sharply when you're not actually building LLM features.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need AI-assisted code review that actually catches security issues before they reach production, and Qodo AI Code Review Platform does this by embedding itself directly into your PR workflow and IDE with context across your entire codebase. The platform's 15+ automated review workflows plus real-time local validation mean developers see feedback on their machine before pushing, not after CI fails, and the continuous learning from accepted suggestions means the tool gets smarter on your actual code patterns. Skip this if your team needs deep SAST coverage for compiled languages or formal compliance reporting; Qodo prioritizes detection speed and developer experience over audit-ready rule inventories.
GitHub Action scanner for LLM-specific app vulnerabilities like prompt injection.
AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action vs Qodo AI Code Review Platform for your static application security testing needs.
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action: GitHub Action scanner for LLM-specific app vulnerabilities like prompt injection. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include Detection of prompt injection vulnerabilities in LLM applications, Identification of data exfiltration vectors via indirect prompt injection, PII exposure detection in LLM inputs and logs..
Qodo AI Code Review Platform: AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC. built by Qodo. Core capabilities include Pull request automated review with 15+ workflows, Real-time local code validation via IDE plugin, CLI tool for agentic quality workflow automation..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action differentiates with Detection of prompt injection vulnerabilities in LLM applications, Identification of data exfiltration vectors via indirect prompt injection, PII exposure detection in LLM inputs and logs. Qodo AI Code Review Platform differentiates with Pull request automated review with 15+ workflows, Real-time local code validation via IDE plugin, CLI tool for agentic quality workflow automation.
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is developed by Promptfoo. Qodo AI Code Review Platform is developed by Qodo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action integrates with GitHub, GitHub Actions. Qodo AI Code Review Platform integrates with GitHub, VS Code, JetBrains. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action and Qodo AI Code Review Platform serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD, Security Scanning. Key differences: Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is Free while Qodo AI Code Review Platform is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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