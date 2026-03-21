Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action: GitHub Action scanner for LLM-specific app vulnerabilities like prompt injection. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include Detection of prompt injection vulnerabilities in LLM applications, Identification of data exfiltration vectors via indirect prompt injection, PII exposure detection in LLM inputs and logs..

Qodo AI Code Review Platform: AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC. built by Qodo. Core capabilities include Pull request automated review with 15+ workflows, Real-time local code validation via IDE plugin, CLI tool for agentic quality workflow automation..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.