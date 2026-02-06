Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by promon as. Wultra In-App Protection is a commercial mobile app security tool by Wultra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Promon Shield for Mobile™ if reverse engineering and tampering are your actual threat model, not theoretical ones. Post-compile integration means you inject protection without touching source code or rebuilding your CI/CD pipeline, which matters when you're shipping iOS and Android apps on existing schedules. The tool covers rooted and jailbroken devices with on-device AI models, addressing threats most mobile solutions ignore until your app is already compromised. Skip this if your mobile security concern is primarily data leakage from misconfigured APIs; Promon is built for runtime threats, not backend hardening.
Mobile teams shipping apps that face active reverse engineering or tampering attacks need Wultra In-App Protection for its runtime shielding that works without relying on cloud-side detection. The platform covers both NIST PR.PS (platform hardening through app-level controls) and ID.RA (risk assessment of mobile-specific threats), which matters because most mobile security gaps live in the app binary itself, not the network. Skip this if your threat model is web-only or if you need post-breach forensics; Wultra prioritizes prevention over incident response.
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
Mobile app shielding and in-app protection for mobile applications
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Common questions about comparing Promon Shield for Mobile™ vs Wultra In-App Protection for your mobile app security needs.
Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..
Wultra In-App Protection: Mobile app shielding and in-app protection for mobile applications. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include App shielding, Runtime protection, Reverse engineering protection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ differentiates with Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention. Wultra In-App Protection differentiates with App shielding, Runtime protection, Reverse engineering protection.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ is developed by promon as. Wultra In-App Protection is developed by Wultra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ and Wultra In-App Protection serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Reverse Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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