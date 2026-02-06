Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..

Wultra In-App Protection: Mobile app shielding and in-app protection for mobile applications. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include App shielding, Runtime protection, Reverse engineering protection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.