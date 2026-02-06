Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by promon as. SmaliHook is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Promon Shield for Mobile™ if reverse engineering and tampering are your actual threat model, not theoretical ones. Post-compile integration means you inject protection without touching source code or rebuilding your CI/CD pipeline, which matters when you're shipping iOS and Android apps on existing schedules. The tool covers rooted and jailbroken devices with on-device AI models, addressing threats most mobile solutions ignore until your app is already compromised. Skip this if your mobile security concern is primarily data leakage from misconfigured APIs; Promon is built for runtime threats, not backend hardening.
Android security researchers and red teamers who need to audit app behavior at the bytecode level will find SmaliHook invaluable; it lets you inject instrumentation directly into Dalvik bytecode without recompiling, something commercial mobile testing tools charge thousands for. The tool is free and actively maintained for current Android versions, making it the de facto standard in academic security labs and penetration testing shops. Skip this if your team lacks reverse engineering expertise or needs a GUI-driven testing platform; SmaliHook requires comfort reading and modifying Java bytecode, and there's no hand-holding.
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
Original SmaliHook Java source for Android cracking and reversing.
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Common questions about comparing Promon Shield for Mobile™ vs SmaliHook for your mobile app security needs.
Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..
SmaliHook: Original SmaliHook Java source for Android cracking and reversing..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ and SmaliHook serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering. Key differences: Promon Shield for Mobile™ is Commercial while SmaliHook is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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